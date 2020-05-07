Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 286,605 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 286,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $162,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.19. 1,564,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.