Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 416,460 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,767,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.52% of Flex worth $190,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Flex stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,443,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.