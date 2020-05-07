Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,643 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,643 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $441,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,397,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

