Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 499,476 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 499,476 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.64% of Quest Diagnostics worth $283,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,269. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

