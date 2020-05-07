Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 624,510 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,510 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $332,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,346,818 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

