Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 713,261 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 713,261 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $142,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 42,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,123,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,310,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,012,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

