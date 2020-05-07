Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 917,215 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,026,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,215 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of AmerisourceBergen worth $179,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,127,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. 1,755,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,015 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.