Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 2,261,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

