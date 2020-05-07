Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Montag & Caldwell LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 70,017 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 119,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 267,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.85. The company has a market cap of $350.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

