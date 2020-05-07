Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

