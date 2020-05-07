Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

