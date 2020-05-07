Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.05) to $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $370 million to $400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.90 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.05-0.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

