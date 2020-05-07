Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

WDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 601,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,355. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $897.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.