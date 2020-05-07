Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 47,579 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 116,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

