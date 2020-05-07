Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 27,341 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $248.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

