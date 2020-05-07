Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

