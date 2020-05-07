Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 2,799 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.