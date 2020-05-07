Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 5,034 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.1% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

