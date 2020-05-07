WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 588,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.64.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

