Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 464,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,828. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

