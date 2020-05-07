Wedbush Weighs in on Cheesecake Factory Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,501. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $887.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $48.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 46.60%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

