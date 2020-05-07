Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 668,526 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.11% of Weibo worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,706,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Weibo by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weibo by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ:WB opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.