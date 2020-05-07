Welbilt, Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Welbilt in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

WBT traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,143. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $631.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Welbilt had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Welbilt by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Welbilt by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

