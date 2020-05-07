Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $87.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPK. Sidoti cut their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Shares of CPK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.47. 70,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,506. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

