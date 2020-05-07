Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $22.00 at MKM Partners

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wendys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 4,919,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Wendys has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Wendys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wendys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $770,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

