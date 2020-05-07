William Blair Comments on Freshpet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,247.13 and a beta of 0.82. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

