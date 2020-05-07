William Blair Weighs in on InVitae Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of InVitae in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 67.67% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. Cowen boosted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,631. InVitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other InVitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,358.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,201. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.