Winfield Associates Inc. Has $5.72 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

GOOG traded up $25.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,372.56. 1,397,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,200.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,322.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

