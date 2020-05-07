World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of World Fuel Services worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

INT stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

