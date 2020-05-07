Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

