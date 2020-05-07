Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.49 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.60. 7,428,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,431,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 2.52.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

