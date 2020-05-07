Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.73-2.83 EPS.

XEL stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.96. 3,252,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

