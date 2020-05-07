Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $61.22 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.93.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

