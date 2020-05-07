Yacktman Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.67% of Waddell & Reed Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 601,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $897.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDR. Bank of America cut their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.