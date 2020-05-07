Yacktman Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,394,333 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 2.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $126,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 17,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 52,194,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,612,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

