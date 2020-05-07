Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Micron Technology by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $46.59. 16,346,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,025,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.02.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $555,135. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

