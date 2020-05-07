Yacktman Asset Management LP Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.46% of FutureFuel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4,909.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of NYSE FF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.34. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from FutureFuel’s previous dividend of $0.11.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.