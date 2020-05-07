Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 2,096,333 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,096,333 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 4.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.17% of Oracle worth $263,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.60. 7,154,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,561,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

