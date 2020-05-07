Yacktman Asset Management LP Takes Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 215,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.87% of Trecora Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. State Street Corp raised its position in Trecora Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 398,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,146,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,486. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Skogan Roemer purchased 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,143.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,143.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles purchased 7,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,508.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,314.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,296 shares of company stock worth $231,727 and have sold 15,106 shares worth $94,177. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trecora Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

