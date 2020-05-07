Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amcor posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 188,295 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

