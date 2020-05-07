Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $87.92 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.