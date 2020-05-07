Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Heartland Express reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. 194,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.