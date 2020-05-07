Zacks: Analysts Expect 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings. 1-800-Flowers.Com also reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 1-800-Flowers.Com.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of FLWS traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 169,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

