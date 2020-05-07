Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

