Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBNK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

OBNK stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,004.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

