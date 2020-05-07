Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 512,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. AJO LP purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $3,098,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,352 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

