Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.67 Price Target for Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $10.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dyadic International an industry rank of 11 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on DYAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

DYAI remained flat at $$6.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 86,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,425. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 493.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

