Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 1,658 Shares

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZBRA stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after acquiring an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,245,000 after buying an additional 151,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

