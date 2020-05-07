Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 158,844 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 158,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

