Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,274 Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of TER stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

